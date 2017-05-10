Montreal Canadiens to select 25th in ...

Montreal Canadiens to select 25th in 2017 NHL Draft

22 hrs ago

Following the game seven wins by the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks , the order for the NHL Draft is known for all eliminated teams and the Montreal Canadiens will select 25th in each round. The Canadiens draft behind teams that finished ahead of them in the standings like the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild because they won their division.

