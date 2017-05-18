John Gibson proving Anaheim Ducks made the right goaltending choice in the offseason
In John Gibson and Frederik Andersen, who had combined for the league's lowest goals-against average in 2015-16, the Ducks had arguably the best tandem in the NHL. The problem was boiled down to cost: With both contracts expiring last summer, the team had to choose one goalie over the other.
