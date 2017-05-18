Is Josh Manson the missing piece in the Toronto Maple Leafs' top four?
It wasn't long ago that most Maple Leafs fans knew next to nothing about Josh Manson, but the 25-year-old Anaheim Ducks defenceman has quickly become a topic of conversation as a prime trade target to fill out the Leafs' top four. One of the main reasons we are starting to see Manson's name pop up in trade rumours is the challenge facing the Ducks in the 2017 expansion draft.
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
