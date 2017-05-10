In Game 7, Ducks have Nate Thompson s...

In Game 7, Ducks have Nate Thompson set to play and Kevin Bieksa as potential 'option'

Ducks center Nate Thompson, who was banged up in Game 6 against the Oilers, will play in Game 7, Coach Randy Carlyle said. ANAHEIM Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said center Nate Thompson will play in Game 7 against Edmonton on Wednesday night after his status was in some question when he didn't practice Tuesday.

