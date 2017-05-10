In Game 7, Ducks have Nate Thompson set to play and Kevin Bieksa as potential 'option'
Ducks center Nate Thompson, who was banged up in Game 6 against the Oilers, will play in Game 7, Coach Randy Carlyle said. ANAHEIM Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said center Nate Thompson will play in Game 7 against Edmonton on Wednesday night after his status was in some question when he didn't practice Tuesday.
