How 'Swede' it is for Preds

Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier kneels on the ice as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg , of Sweden, and Pontus Aberg , of Sweden, celebrate a goal by teammate Colton Sissons, not shown, during the third period in Game 6 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Monday, May 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Sissons had a hat trick as the Predators won 6-3 to win the series 4-2 and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

