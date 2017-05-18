Holick leaves Ice for AHL
Sources at the 2010 MasterCard Memorial Cup told The Daily News on Monday that the Kootenay Ice is losing head coach Mark Holick to the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. When contacted by The Daily News, Holick chose not to comment.
