Getzlaf is driving Ducks toward pivotal Game 5 with Oilers

A decade after Ryan Getzlaf raised the Stanley Cup for the first and only time, the Anaheim Ducks captain appears to be extremely eager to hoist it above his head again. hit a new high point Wednesday when he figured in every goal for the Ducks in their 4-3 overtime win at Edmonton, getting two goals and two assists as Anaheim evened its thoroughly entertaining second-round series.

