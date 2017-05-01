Flames sign general manager Brad Trel...

Flames sign general manager Brad Treliving to multi-year contract extension

1 hr ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Treliving has served as Flames GM since April 2014 and Calgary has reached the playoffs twice under his tenure, including this season when they were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks. "We are striving to create a level of continuity and stability, as all successful teams do," Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke said in a statement.

