Ducks vs Oilers Game 6 PREVIEW: Finnish Them

Now that we have laughed at all the Anaheim haters, complainers, and disbelievers, let us bring our attention to game 6. This series is certainly not over, and the Ducks know that probably better than anyone. There is no need to bring back old heartaches but let's just say Ducks hockey is weary of the number 7. A common theme in this second round matchup has been each side responding to adversity.

