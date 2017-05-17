Ducks sign another talented, young de...

Ducks sign another talented, young defenseman

Wednesday Read more: MSNBC

The Anaheim Ducks have added another young defenseman to their stable, signing 19-year-old Josh Mahura to a three-year, entry-level contract. Mahura, the 85th overall pick in the 2016 draft, just finished his season with the Regina Pats, who lost in six games to Mathew Barzal and the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL Championship.

