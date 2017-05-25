Ducks GM feels championship window st...

Ducks GM feels championship window still open despite injuries to key players

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Anaheim Ducks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, right, was part of a laundry list of injuries revealed by the team on Thursday as the Ducks cleaned out their lockers for the summer. The Anaheim Ducks are packing up for the summer with regret over a missed championship opportunity, accompanied by pride in their resilient run to hockey's final four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC