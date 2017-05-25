Ducks GM feels championship window still open despite injuries to key players
Anaheim Ducks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, right, was part of a laundry list of injuries revealed by the team on Thursday as the Ducks cleaned out their lockers for the summer. The Anaheim Ducks are packing up for the summer with regret over a missed championship opportunity, accompanied by pride in their resilient run to hockey's final four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC