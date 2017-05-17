Dave Rowe: The Wrong Guys

Dave Rowe: The Wrong Guys

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GlobalNews

Fans mock the refs during the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers game during the first period in game six of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton on Sunday, May 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Not just the title of a really bad cop buddy comedy, it's the ongoing narrative of the Stanley Cup playoffs as we seem to be hearing more about Ryan Keller, Chris Neil and their ilk than we are of the few big names stars still skating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC