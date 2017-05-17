Dave Rowe: The Wrong Guys
Fans mock the refs during the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers game during the first period in game six of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton on Sunday, May 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Not just the title of a really bad cop buddy comedy, it's the ongoing narrative of the Stanley Cup playoffs as we seem to be hearing more about Ryan Keller, Chris Neil and their ilk than we are of the few big names stars still skating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC