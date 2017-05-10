Cape Breton's Logan Shaw on the mend, itching to return to Stanley Cup race

Logan Shaw, left, celebrates his goal with Anaheim teammate Andrew Cogliano against the Calgary Flames on April 2. He's laid up with a groin injury right now, but Logan Shaw of Glace Bay, N.S., has high hopes that he'll be back on the ice soon competing for the world's most famous hockey trophy. The six-foot-three-inch, 200-pound centre for the Anaheim Ducks is one of two Nova Scotians who remain in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

