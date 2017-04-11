Stinson: Great Canadian (Playoff) Hockey Crisis is over
Anaheim Ducks' Antoine Vermette and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid vie for position in front of the net in Edmonton Saturday, April 1, 2017. Perhaps years from now, when the wounds aren't still so raw, we will speak of it in hushed, reverential tones: that time, in the spring of 2016, when not one of Canada's seven NHL franchises made the post-season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC