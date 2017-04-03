Series set as Ducks win Pacific, will face Flames
Anaheim Ducks' Ondrej Kase, center, of the Czech Republic, and Los Angeles Kings' Nic Dowd, right, look at the puck in the air during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. EAST: The Toronto Maple Leafs' loss to Columbus sends them to Washington to face the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals on the brutal Metropolitan Division side of the draw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC