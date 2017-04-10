Sask. players, coaches fill NHL roste...

Sask. players, coaches fill NHL rosters as playoffs begin

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is one of 19 Saskatchewan-born players in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs. Nineteen players from across the province will be lacing up their skates during the playoffs this year, along with eight members of various teams' coaching staffs.

