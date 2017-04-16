Ryan Getzlaf's good bounce goal gives...

Ryan Getzlaf's good bounce goal gives Anaheim Ducks 2-0 series lead

10 hrs ago Read more: UPI

With the help of a fortunate bounce, Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf again captained his team to a victory over the visiting Calgary Flames, scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period to lift the Ducks to a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. Anaheim took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which shifts to Calgary for Games 3 and 4 beginning Monday night.

