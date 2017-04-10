Ryan Getzlaf, John Gibson lead Ducks past Flames, 3-2, in Game 1

Not a minute had elapsed in Game 1 when Ryan Getzlaf scored a power-play goal and the chant from a sold-out orange towel-whirling Honda Center crowd started up in earnest and aimed it right at the Calgary Flames. It wasn't as if the Flames didn't try, as they have for nearly a dozen years, but the Anaheim Ducks grabbed the opener of the best-of-7 first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday night, using two goals in the second period to earn a 3-2 victory.

