Rozsival Undergoes Surgery After Sucker Punch to Face

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Chicago

JANUARY 1: Michal Rozsival #32 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the ice during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Practice Day at Busch Stadium on January 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman was knocked to the ice by a sucker punch in the team's loss Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks, and on Tuesday the blue liner underwent surgery to repair the damage.

