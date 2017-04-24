Round 2 Game 2 - Ducks vs. Oilers PREVIEW: The Response
After all the hoopla about the Kesler and McDavid matchup, after all the talk about Talbot vs. Gibson, and after all the debates about speed against experience, the Ducks found themselves staring at 1-0 Oilers series lead. The good news for the Ducks is that most of the reasons they find themselves in an early deficit are easily correctable.
