Preview: Game 2: Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks
The Flames roll into Game 2 finding themselves in a 1-0 hole after losing to the Ducks 3-2 Thursday night. Calgary's losing streak at Honda Center has now reached 28 games and the Flames need to win tonight to keep themselves in this series.
