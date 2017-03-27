Oilers top Ducks in OT
Flags with the familiar blue Oilers wordmark and orange oil drop logo have popped up on cars in this proud hockey city and jerseys filled Rogers Place on Saturday night as its favorite sons have Edmonton back in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. First place in the Pacific Division also became possible and the Oilers took that away from the Anaheim Ducks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArcaMax Publishing.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC