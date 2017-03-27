Oilers top Ducks in OT

5 hrs ago

Flags with the familiar blue Oilers wordmark and orange oil drop logo have popped up on cars in this proud hockey city and jerseys filled Rogers Place on Saturday night as its favorite sons have Edmonton back in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. First place in the Pacific Division also became possible and the Oilers took that away from the Anaheim Ducks.

