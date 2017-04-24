NHL Playoffs 2017: TV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Friday's Stanley Cup Games

Lower seeds continue to hold the upper hand in the Western Conference, as each such team holds a series lead in the 2017 NHL playoffs heading into Game 2. Home-ice advantage is not resulting in much of an edge, and that is holding especially true in the West considering the Anaheim Ducks were the only higher seed to make it out of the first round. ESPN's John Buccigross provided additional context to this trend, as road teams have done well in recent postseasons: This can work two ways for Friday's games if the home teams fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.