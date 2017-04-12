Mahura packs playoff Pats
Josh Mahura, a third round selection by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 National Hockey League entry draft, patrols the blueline for the Regina Pats, the Western Hockey League's top team during the regular season, after the host team for the 2018 Memorial Cup acquired the St. Albert product from the Red Deer Rebels at the January trade deadline. Mahura was a fixture on the Red Deer Rebels' blueline before the Regina Pats, one of the top-ranked teams in the Canadian Hockey League, acquired the St. Albert product Jan. 10 in a multi-player transaction.
