Mahura packs playoff Pats

Mahura packs playoff Pats

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: St. Albert Gazette

Josh Mahura, a third round selection by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 National Hockey League entry draft, patrols the blueline for the Regina Pats, the Western Hockey League's top team during the regular season, after the host team for the 2018 Memorial Cup acquired the St. Albert product from the Red Deer Rebels at the January trade deadline. Mahura was a fixture on the Red Deer Rebels' blueline before the Regina Pats, one of the top-ranked teams in the Canadian Hockey League, acquired the St. Albert product Jan. 10 in a multi-player transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC