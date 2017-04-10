Keep cool: Ducks, Flames preaching discipline before series
Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau puts on his helmet during a team practice in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, April 10, 2017. The Flames will play the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC