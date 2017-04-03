Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier finds new life, confidence with Anaheim Ducks
Jonathan Bernier has gone 12 straight starts without a regulation loss, thrusting himself unexpectedly into the goaltending conversation for the Ducks' upcoming playoff run. People keep asking Jonathan Bernier if this is the best he's ever played, as though his re-emergence in Anaheim is some big surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC