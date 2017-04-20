Fiore scores NHL deal with Ducks

Giovanni Fiore, who scored a QMJHL-high 52 goals this season with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, has signed a three-year NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Less than a week after his junior career ended, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles' sniper has signed a three-year NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

