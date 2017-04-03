Ducks win 5th straight Pacific title, beating LA 4-3 in OT

Anaheim Ducks' Patrick Eaves, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Anaheim Ducks' Patrick Eaves, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.