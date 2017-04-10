Ducks win 5th straight Pacific title,...

Ducks win 5th straight Pacific title, beating LA 4-3 in OT

Nate Thompson scored his first goal of the season to tie it with 8:26 to play and Shea Theodore won it in overtime, helping the Anaheim Ducks clinch their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Theodore scored on a breakaway to end the Freeway Faceoff, but the Ducks had already locked up a first-round playoff date with the Calgary Flames by earning a point in their 14th consecutive game down the stretch .

