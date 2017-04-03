Ducks Top Prospect Sam Steel is on NHL Network right now in replay of WHL playoff game
If you want to watch him play an entire game, this is one of the only chances in the U.S. until if/when he plays in the WJCs next year. He is number 23 on the team with the white uniforms.
