Ducks sweep away Flames with 3-1 win in Game 4
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
