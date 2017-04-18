Ducks roar back to defeat Flames in OT, take 3-0 series lead

The Flames had built a three-goal lead on the strength of a red-hot power play that helped chase Anaheim Ducks starter John Gibson from the crease midway through the second period of Game 3 on Monday. But, on this night at least, no lead in the NHL seemed to be safe, and the Ducks came roaring back for a 5-4 overtime victory, with Corey Perry scoring the winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.