Ducks Prospect Sam Steel Nice Play Highlight in WHL Playoff Game....
I'm not sure about Max Jones because he doesn't seem to have a tenth of the hockey sense or hands that Steel does, but the Ducks future certainly looks bright in the case of Sam Steel, which is especially important seeing as half our current team is going down with injuries tonight https://youtu.be/nHA0-6h5V4s?t=315. 5:15 of the video.
