Ducks' Nick Ritchie barred 2 games for roughing Rozsival

8 hrs ago

Forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended for the Ducks' final regular-season game and first playoff game for his one-punch knockdown of Blackhawks defenceman Michal Rozsival. Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie was suspended for two games without pay Friday for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Michal Rozsival.

