Ducks' Nick Ritchie barred 2 games for roughing Rozsival
Forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended for the Ducks' final regular-season game and first playoff game for his one-punch knockdown of Blackhawks defenceman Michal Rozsival. Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie was suspended for two games without pay Friday for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Michal Rozsival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC