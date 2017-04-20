Ducks' Fowler back in practice, should return to lineup soon

" Cam Fowler has returned to practice with the Anaheim Ducks, and the All-Star defenseman could be on target for a quick return to the Stanley Cup contenders' lineup. Nearly three weeks after injuring his knee, Fowler skated with his teammates at Honda Center on Sunday when they returned from a three-day break after sweeping Calgary out of the first round of the postseason.

