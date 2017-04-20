Ducks' Fowler back in practice, shoul...

Ducks' Fowler back in practice, should return to lineup soon

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Cam Fowler has returned to practice with the Anaheim Ducks, and the All-Star defenseman could be on target for a quick return to the Stanley Cup contenders' lineup. Nearly three weeks after injuring his knee, Fowler skated with his teammates at Honda Center on Sunday when they returned from a three-day break after sweeping Calgary out of the first round of the postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC