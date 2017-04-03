Ducks Daily: Uh-Oh Canada?
The Anaheim Ducks rounded out their final Canadian road trip of the season over the weekend with a back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames . Given the fact that there's a good chance Anaheim faces one of those two teams in the first round of the playoffs, intrigue was higher than it usually is for the 78th and 79th rounds of an 82-game slog.
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
