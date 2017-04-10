Christina El Moussa splits from hockey player boyfriend
The split seems to be amicable, with the source asserting that the pair 'remain friends' and there are 'no bad feelings' between them. 'Nothing dramatic happened - it was super casual from the start, and they were never an official couple to begin with,' explained the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC