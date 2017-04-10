Christina El Moussa splits from hocke...

Christina El Moussa splits from hockey player boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The split seems to be amicable, with the source asserting that the pair 'remain friends' and there are 'no bad feelings' between them. 'Nothing dramatic happened - it was super casual from the start, and they were never an official couple to begin with,' explained the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC