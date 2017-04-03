Anaheim Ducks to start playoffs without injured D Cam Fowler
Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. less Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta.
