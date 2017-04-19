2017 Selke finalists: Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Kesler, Mikko Koivu

The NHL announced the three finalists for the 2017 Selke on Wednesday: Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu . As a reminder, the award is phrased as being given "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

