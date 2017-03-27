Scheifele scores winner, Jets rally to beat Ducks 4-3 in OT

Dustin Byfuglien tied the score with 12 seconds left in regulation and assisted on Mark Scheifele's 30th goal at 3:34 of overtime, rallying the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the playoff-bound Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Winnipeg scored twice in the final 8:25 of the third period to pull even.

