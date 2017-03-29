Perry, Eaves Score Early as Ducks Down Canucks 4-1
Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves scored 74 seconds apart early in the first period, and the Anaheim Ducks cruised past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 to extend their season-high winning streak to five games. Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry celebrates his goal with teammate Nick Ritchie during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
