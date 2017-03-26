NHL Capsules

Andrew Cogliano scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves and the Anaheim Ducks won their fourth straight game by defeating Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers 6-3 on Sunday night. Patrick Eaves scored two goals and Ryan Getzlaf had four assists as Anaheim moved two points ahead of idle San Jose and Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division with seven games remaining.

