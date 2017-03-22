Mercury Insurance Gives Ducks Fans a ...

Mercury Insurance Gives Ducks Fans a Chance to Win NHL Playoff Tickets

The Anaheim Ducks have made four consecutive playoff appearances dating back to the 2012-2013 season and are looking towards another playoff run this year again. Mercury Insurance partnered with the team during the regular season to give Ducks fans tickets to select home games, and is now launching a new promotion where randomly selected entrants will win tickets to a Ducks playoff game at Honda Center.

