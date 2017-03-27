Mark Scheifele scores winner, Jets co...

Mark Scheifele scores winner, Jets come from behind to beat Ducks in OT

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Winnipeg scored twice in the final 8:25 of regulation before Mark Scheifele's overtime winner lifted the Jets to a 4-3 win over the playoff-bound Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Following a coach's challenge by Ducks coach Randy Carlyle, it was determined Dustin Byfuglien's jam-job in the crease was indeed a good goal, tying the score with 12 seconds remaining and sending the game to overtime.

