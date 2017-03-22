Letters: The Ducks' organization and ...

Letters: The Ducks' organization and fans are first-class

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Wave

Re: "Ducks celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2006-07 Stanley Cup championship" [Sports, March 13]: Henry and Susan Samueli and the Anaheim Ducks hosted a reunion for the 2007 Stanley Cup Champion Ducks team this past weekend. As has always been the case since the Samuelis bought the Ducks, everything was first-class.

