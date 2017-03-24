Jannik Hansen set to return as slumping Sharks face Stars
The Sharks will face the Dallas Stars on Friday looking to end a four-game losing streak and yes, possibly, hang on to sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division. The Sharks are just two points ahead of both the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers as they play the third game of a four-game road trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
