Gibson vs. Bernier: Anaheim's Goaltender Debate
When Anaheim brought Jonathan Bernier into the fold last summer, no one could have predicted that Anaheim would end up with ANOTHER goaltending controversy on their hands. Gibson was the clear-cut #1 entering the season after making Frederick Andersen expendable, and Bernier's struggles in his time in Toronto made it pretty clear that this was no longer a 1A and 1B kind of situation.
