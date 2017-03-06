Game Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs @ A...

Game Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Anaheim Ducks

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Pension Plan Puppets

Don't vaccinate your players, get some mouse ears, and put on the DVD's of some crappy WB drama, because we're in Orange County! Now that I've named off literally everything Anaheim is famous for, let's take a look at the hockey team that plays there because Disney needed something to promote the sequel to it's hockey movie. The Maple Leafs are at the end of their California road trip.

Chicago, IL

