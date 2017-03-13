Edmundson scores with 20 seconds left, Blues top Ducks
Edmundson converted with 20 seconds left in regulation and Jake Allen made 23 saves in the Blues' 4-3 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Edmundson has three goals in 120 NHL games.
