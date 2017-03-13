Ducks celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2006-07 Stanley Cup championship

Ducks Owners Henry and Susan Samueli, and members of 2007 Stanley Cup members enjoy recalling the moments as they celebrate the 10th anniversary before a game against the Capitals at Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Former Anaheim Duck Teemu Selanne, center, waves to the fans as the 2007 team celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Stanley Cup before a game against the Capitals at Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

