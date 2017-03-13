Ducks celebrate the 10th anniversary ...

Ducks celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2006-07 Stanley Cup championship

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Orange County Register

Ducks Owners Henry and Susan Samueli, and members of 2007 Stanley Cup members enjoy recalling the moments as they celebrate the 10th anniversary before a game against the Capitals at Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Former Anaheim Duck Teemu Selanne, center, waves to the fans as the 2007 team celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Stanley Cup before a game against the Capitals at Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC